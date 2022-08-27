Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown takes it to the next level after Friday night’s win

By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown kicked off its season with a win last week.

Even though it’s been tough sledding for the warriors in recent years, there’s a great deal of optimism around their program.

Grovetown could be a serious threat in Columbia County this year.

The Grovetown Warriors are battling to become 2-0, and they’ll have to do that in whiteout conditions at Greenbrier.

“We feel a lot better about this year,” said Grovetown Head Coach Cory Evans.

He says this could be a breakout year because of leadership from older guys on the team.

“The guys who are seniors this year have completely bought into what we’re doing. They work hard every day, and they never complain. They do everything we ask of them. They don’t miss anything,” he said.

Grovetown won the region in 2018. Since then, in the 2019-20 season, they finished 4-6 and 1-4 in the region.

For 2020-21, they went 2-9 and 0-3 that year.

Senior Defensive End, Tight End Joshua Peacock said: “We’ve been through the years where guys messed around too much. They didn’t pay attention enough, and we’ve really switched that around. A lot of guys here care about the sport. They care about the sport, and this is their life in a sense, and they want to get to the next level, and they’re more than willing to work for it.”

This group of 14 seniors say there’s been a culture shift. Their biggest hurdle is themselves.

Senior Running Back, and Linebacker, Joseph Jean said: “We haven’t had the most successful years in the past and I think everybody on this team realizes that this year is our year.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

