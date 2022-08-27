Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers/storms through this weekend. Staying warm and muggy.
By Chris Still
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A slightly drier and warmer weather pattern can be expected this weekend into the last week of August as the frontal boundary that kept our weather unsettled for the past week finally dissipates and allows for a little more sunshine. The air will remain seasonably humid, so we can still look forward to a few isolated late day and early evening thundershowers each day. Temperatures for the week ahead will be very close to the average high and low for today of 91 and 70. The best bet for rain during the upcoming week looks to be on Monday as some moisture pushes in off the Atlantic. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly dry days with only isolated afternoon storms, before another cool front moves into the region Thursday and Friday boosting rain chances toward the end of the week.

Saturday - A mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind from the east to southeast at 2 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms until sunset, the mainly clear with patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Calm wind.

Sunday - Partly to mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High in the lower 90s. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Anderson
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
From Left: Russell Brice Kendrick, Kerrie Elaine Edgerly
Two arrested during investigation for illegal drug distribution
Crash on Old Savannah Road
High-speed chase results in two vehicle collision in Richmond County
Columbia County School District Police
Student charged in threat at Grovetown Middle School
Cornell Thomas
Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder

Latest News

Rain Chances
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Hot Saturday
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rain Chances
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Warm Highs
Iso. PM Storms, Warm and Humid