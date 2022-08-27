Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A slightly drier and warmer weather pattern can be expected this weekend into the last week of August as the frontal boundary that kept our weather unsettled for the past week finally dissipates and allows for a little more sunshine. The air will remain seasonably humid, so we can still look forward to a few isolated late day and early evening thundershowers each day. Temperatures for the week ahead will be very close to the average high and low for today of 91 and 70. The best bet for rain during the upcoming week looks to be on Monday as some moisture pushes in off the Atlantic. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly dry days with only isolated afternoon storms, before another cool front moves into the region Thursday and Friday boosting rain chances toward the end of the week.

Saturday - A mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind from the east to southeast at 2 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms until sunset, the mainly clear with patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Calm wind.

Sunday - Partly to mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High in the lower 90s. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.