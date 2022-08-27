Augusta arts community remembers the late Richard Justice

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Performers and supporters of Augusta’s arts community gathered tonight to remember a man who lived for the local theater scene.

Before he died in 2020, Richard Justice was a staple in the Augusta arts community.

Friday night, the Augusta Broadway Singers honored the late Justice.

It was a moving night for all who knew Justice. But despite the wave of emotions, Justice’s friends knew they had to do something special to celebrate the life of this larger-than-life person.

“If you were involved in theater in some way shape or form, you couldn’t help but cross paths with Richard,” said Member of the Augusta Broadway Singers, Kevin Reynolds.

Performers and patrons gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Justice.

A Fellow Performer, Lori Van Lenten, said: “He became a good friend and a mentor.”

Actor, teacher, director, activist, community leader, there wasn’t a role Justice could not perform.

Founding and Artistic Director of the Augusta Broadway Singers, Les Reagan, said: “Richard was an icon in the arts community in the Augusta area. He wanted you as the actor to be good. It’s not just him, but he wanted the whole production, but he wanted you to be the best that you can be. That’s what’s so special about Richard.”

The loss of a larger-than-life man still lingers two years after his death from COVID.

Van Lenten said: “He was always such a light and such a joy.”

A light both on and off the stage, Justice’s star remains bright.

Reagan said: “There are so many people whose lives had been touched in the Augusta and North Augusta area by Richard that will take what they have learned and pass that on to the next generation and then the next generation so much of Richard will just continue to live and thrive in this community.”

Saturday, the Augusta Broadway Singers will perform again in his honor at the North Augusta Community Center. Showtime is at 7 p.m.

