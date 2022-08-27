Aiken County spectators follow first ‘clear bag’ policy game

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After multiple threats on school campuses around the country and in the river region, Aiken County public schools decided to require clear bags at all sporting events.

Here is what you can and cannot bring into the stadium.

Throughout football season and beyond, you can either not carry a bag and if you do carry a bag, it has to meet the requirements that Aiken County School District has implemented in their new clear bag policy.

Fans at Friday’s home game at North Augusta High School came prepared.

Some followed the clear bag policy. Others just brought themselves.

Many fans brought only seat cushions instead of carrying a clear bag or small clutch.

In the future, if you bring a bag to any sporting event in Aiken County, it has to be a clear tote, a small clutch purse, no larger than four and a half inches by six and a half inches, or a zip-top bag.

Backpacks, fanny packs, oversized totes, camera cases, duffle bags, and purses are not allowed.

Aiken County school leaders say safety and security continue to be a top priority for their school district.

Utilizing a screening process that includes a clear bag procedure will enhance safety inside athletic venues and speed up the screening process.

