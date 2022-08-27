Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken County spectators follow first ‘clear bag’ policy game

By Clare Allen
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After multiple threats on school campuses around the country and in the river region, Aiken County public schools decided to require clear bags at all sporting events.

Here is what you can and cannot bring into the stadium.

Throughout football season and beyond, you can either not carry a bag and if you do carry a bag, it has to meet the requirements that Aiken County School District has implemented in their new clear bag policy.

MORE | South Aiken football players greet local elementary students

Fans at Friday’s home game at North Augusta High School came prepared.

Some followed the clear bag policy. Others just brought themselves.

Many fans brought only seat cushions instead of carrying a clear bag or small clutch.

In the future, if you bring a bag to any sporting event in Aiken County, it has to be a clear tote, a small clutch purse, no larger than four and a half inches by six and a half inches, or a zip-top bag.

MORE | Explaining ‘clear bag’ policy for Aiken County school sports

Backpacks, fanny packs, oversized totes, camera cases, duffle bags, and purses are not allowed.

Aiken County school leaders say safety and security continue to be a top priority for their school district.

Utilizing a screening process that includes a clear bag procedure will enhance safety inside athletic venues and speed up the screening process.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
Krystal Anderson
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
Cornell Thomas
Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder
Cynthia Wright
‘He took my child away’: Murder victim’s family speaks out
Columbia County School District bus
Student brings shock device to Columbia Middle School

Latest News

Tribute to Richard Justice
Augusta arts community remembers the late Richard Justice
Tribute to Richard Justice
Tribute to Richard Justice
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 2 highlights
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 2 highlights
Clear bags required at all sporting events
Clear bags required at all sporting events