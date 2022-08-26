Why prosecutors think Sias shouldn’t get new trial

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Federal prosecutors on Friday filed their reasons why they think suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias shouldn’t get a new trial.

In July, he was found guilty of destroying records in a federal investigation and then lying about it to federal investigators.

Then on Aug. 12, he appealed, seeking acquittal or a new trial .

Now prosecutors have filed their response to that appeal.

Elements of Sias’ appeal include:

That the government did not present sufficient evidence to convict Sias of the crimes alleged in the indictment.

That prosecutors put up much of their evidence in a way that unfairly prejudiced the jury about matters that had no bearing on the counts faced by Sias.

That a forensic accountant wasn’t designated as an expert witness “after the government presented to the jury the accountant’s impressive pedigree.”

READ PROSECUTORS’ RESPONSE:

Sias was found guilty after a four-day trial and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Sias was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center – a center he was been long criticized for managing while serving as a commissioner.

The defense talked about Sias’ character. They said he’s someone with lots of military services and has served in the community for a long time.

FBI computer experts testified that within hours of the agent’s visit, Sias deleted approximately 7,000 relevant files from a laptop computer in his possession that belonged to the Jamestown Community Center.

