Why prosecutors think Sias shouldn’t get new trial
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Federal prosecutors on Friday filed their reasons why they think suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias shouldn’t get a new trial.
In July, he was found guilty of destroying records in a federal investigation and then lying about it to federal investigators.
Then on Aug. 12, he appealed, seeking acquittal or a new trial.
Now prosecutors have filed their response to that appeal.
Elements of Sias’ appeal include:
- That the government did not present sufficient evidence to convict Sias of the crimes alleged in the indictment.
- That prosecutors put up much of their evidence in a way that unfairly prejudiced the jury about matters that had no bearing on the counts faced by Sias.
- That a forensic accountant wasn’t designated as an expert witness “after the government presented to the jury the accountant’s impressive pedigree.”
READ PROSECUTORS’ RESPONSE:
Sias was found guilty after a four-day trial and faces up to 20 years in prison.
Sias was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center – a center he was been long criticized for managing while serving as a commissioner.
The defense talked about Sias’ character. They said he’s someone with lots of military services and has served in the community for a long time.
FBI computer experts testified that within hours of the agent’s visit, Sias deleted approximately 7,000 relevant files from a laptop computer in his possession that belonged to the Jamestown Community Center.
