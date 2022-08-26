U.S. Postal Service, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

U.S. Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.

The Aiken post office is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings for the positions of city carrier assistants, assistant rural carriers and rural carrier associates.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at 307 Laurens St. NW in Aiken.

Augusta Transit Management to host career fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta Transit Management, also known as RATP Dev USA and the service provider for Augusta Transit, will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at 2844 Regency Blvd.

Individuals with a Class A or B commercial driver’s license with passenger endorsement are encouraged to apply. Successful applicants will be offered bus operator positions on-the-spot, a sign-up bonus, and benefits.

“Augusta Transit is committed to enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors in Richmond County through providing sustainable and safe transit services,” the city said in a statement.

U.S. Forest Service

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The U.S. Forest Service is recruiting realty specialists, land surveyors and survey technicians.

These positions offer a rewarding opportunity to learn and gain experience with land activities and other natural resources administrative functions.

Applications are only accepted through www.usajobs.gov. Employment start dates vary.

Visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage, fs.usda.gov/fsjobs, to learn more about career opportunities, benefits, hiring events, and resources to help with the application process.

