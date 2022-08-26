Under the Lights: Thomson Bulldogs look for rebound after week one loss

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson is known for having a great deal of success on the gridiron, but they didn’t kick off the new season the way they would’ve hoped.

The Bulldogs came up short in their season opener against their rival, the Burke County Bears, at the Brickyard.

The Brickyard is starting to fill up.

It’s Friday night in Thomson and new rules were just announced about attending these games, like everyone under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Fans are looking to see Thomson bounce back after a week one loss.

“You got to understand mistakes are going to be made. The ball is going to not bounce your way all the time. So, what are the little things that we have to take care of so that the ball will bounce our way,” said Thomson High School’s Head Football Coach, Michael Youngblood.

Youngblood and his team are used to success in the regular season, but with a younger team there’s going to be a learning curve.

“We had a lot of first-time starters. So, it was a situation where they also had to try to see some moments and do some different things for us. And you know it didn’t work out in our favor but we’re okay,” said Youngblood.

The first-time starters got to experience playing in the Brickyard for the first time.

“Oh, it was it was the best feeling in the world to walk out and see your fans and see the opponent’s fans and the stadium fill up fast,” he said.

The Bulldogs play Jefferson County on Friday and Youngblood says the game plan isn’t changing.

“So, nothing has really changed for the formula of how to win football games. It’s just we have to do a better job of executing in those critical times,” said Youngblood.

Learning how to execute plays early on is what Thomson is looking to do before region play, which starts in two weeks, and then the stakes only go up from there.

“We have to have the understanding that these are the games that we must win. And then once you hit the playoffs, you know it’s a win and go home,” he said.

Last week, youngblood told us that a few small mistakes are the difference between 0-1 and 1-0, but now kickoff is an hour away as Thomson looks to get their first win.

