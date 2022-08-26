Two arrested during investigation for illegal drug distribution

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of two individuals who were running an illegal drug distribution.

On Friday, investigators and the SWAT team of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office along with a United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations Agent executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Simonds Street in Warrenville.

This is the conclusion of a five-month long drug distribution investigation and resulted in the arrest of the residents, Russell Brice Kendrick and Kerrie Elaine Edgerly.

Two minor children were found when law enforcement officers searched the home. The children, a 3-year-old male and a 1-year-old female were turned over to Juvenile Investigators and South Carolina Department of Social Services.

“These two individuals were found to be in possession of an extremely large quantity of drug that only had one purpose. I know that the arrest of Kendrick and Edgerly was possible with the joint efforts of our law enforcement partnerships and the information shared by citizens. This is a victory for us all,” said Sheriff Hunt.

This investigation resulted in the seizure of the following:

Approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine

Approximately 11 pounds of marijuana

Approximately two pounds of powder fentanyl

Approximately 450 controlled substance pills

Approximately 2 grams of heroin

Seven firearms

Seizure of over $16,000 US Currency

Seizure of a 2012 Kia Optima

Recovery of a stolen 1997 Chevrolet Astro-van

Recovery of a stolen enclosed trailer

Kendrick is charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams, trafficking marijuana second offense, distribution of fentanyl first offense, multiple counts of possession and distribution of controlled substances, distribution of heroin first offense, operating a drug stash house, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of exposing a child to methamphetamine, one count of child endangerment, enhanced receiving stolen goods over $2,000, and enhanced receiving stolen goods under $2000.

Edgerly is charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams, trafficking marijuana first offense, distribution of fentanyl second offense, multiple counts of possession and distribution of controlled substances, distribution of heroin second offense, operating a drug stash house, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of exposing a child to methamphetamine, two counts of child endangerment, enhanced receiving stolen goods over $2,000, and enhanced receiving stolen goods under $2000.

Both Kendrick and Edgerly were booked into the Aiken County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

