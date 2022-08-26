Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect arrested in Aiken apartment shooting

Chadwin Valls
Chadwin Valls(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man accused in a shooting earlier this month.

At 11:18 p.m. Aug. 9, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers were called to investigate a report of gunshots in an apartment at 1544 Hamilton Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man on the living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers found another man in the rear bedroom who said he was protecting his two children.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested a man who was not listed in an incident report as having been at the scene.

Chadwin Valls, 37, was arrested and booked into Aiken County jail on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree assault and battery, and discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to jail records.

