Richmond County board candidates express their hopes for the future

In November, Richmond County voters have a lot on the line, including who will represent your kid on the school board.

Candidates in districts three and six are running unopposed, which means after the election, they’ll step into their new roles.

“How do we know how to help our young people when we’re not getting input from our young people,” said Unopposed School Board Member, District Six, Tyrique Robinson.

One of the biggest issues 20-year-old Robinson will take on is a school system that at least non-profit says is already behind in academics.

“So, what we want to do is we want to do a better job at making sure those programs and those trainings are there for our parents and our students, as well as our staff, to be more engaged with them,” said Robinson.

Walter Eubanks, incumbent school board member, district three, is the incumbent for district three and will also be running unopposed.

Eubanks said: “Our teachers are working as hard as they can, the administration is working, the school board is doing what they can but that’s we don’t really do much with student achievement.”

Another issue for both moving forward is mental health in schools, something Eubanks wants to focus on teachers.

“The children get what they get and that’s what we’re focused on is the children, but it is important that we take care of our teachers too,” said Eubanks.

They’ll take their seats come January of next year.

Robinson said: “I would encourage every organization, every mentor group, lets partner with the Richmond County School Board so we can get it more engaged.”

Those other local races on the ballot for November are tax commissioner and the school board seats for districts two, seven, and nine.

