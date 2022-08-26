Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County board candidates express their hopes for the future

By Craig Allison
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In November, Richmond County voters have a lot on the line, including who will represent your kid on the school board.

Candidates in districts three and six are running unopposed, which means after the election, they’ll step into their new roles.

“How do we know how to help our young people when we’re not getting input from our young people,” said Unopposed School Board Member, District Six, Tyrique Robinson.

One of the biggest issues 20-year-old Robinson will take on is a school system that at least non-profit says is already behind in academics.

MORE | Aiken County school leaders discuss projects for growth, renovations

“So, what we want to do is we want to do a better job at making sure those programs and those trainings are there for our parents and our students, as well as our staff, to be more engaged with them,” said Robinson.

Walter Eubanks, incumbent school board member, district three, is the incumbent for district three and will also be running unopposed.

Eubanks said: “Our teachers are working as hard as they can, the administration is working, the school board is doing what they can but that’s we don’t really do much with student achievement.”

Another issue for both moving forward is mental health in schools, something Eubanks wants to focus on teachers.

MORE | Kemp allots $125M in federal money for school health centers

“The children get what they get and that’s what we’re focused on is the children, but it is important that we take care of our teachers too,” said Eubanks.

They’ll take their seats come January of next year.

Robinson said: “I would encourage every organization, every mentor group, lets partner with the Richmond County School Board so we can get it more engaged.”

Those other local races on the ballot for November are tax commissioner and the school board seats for districts two, seven, and nine.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
Cornell Thomas
Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder
Cynthia Wright
‘He took my child away’: Murder victim’s family speaks out
Columbia County School District bus
Student brings shock device to Columbia Middle School
From left: Cynthia Wright and Cornell Thomas
Augusta’s latest murder: What we know about victim, suspect

Latest News

South Aiken Football
South Aiken football players greet local elementary students
Chadwin Valls
Suspect arrested in Aiken apartment shooting
Two schools board candidates running unopposed
Two schools board candidates running unopposed
South Aiken football players greet local elementary students
South Aiken football players greet local elementary students