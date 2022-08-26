Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Paine College welcomes back students with hopes of promising future

By Maria Sellers
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday, Paine College kicked off the new year with its annual convocation ceremony.

In the last five years, the school’s battled accreditation issues.

Augusta National also set up Honorary Lee Elder scholarships for golf athletes.

Paine college has been in the Augusta community for 140 years and it has not always been easy, as over the last few years the college has had its share of challenges.

MORE | Financial expert shares insight on student loan debt

But Friday, as students, faculty, and staff return for convocation, the president told us how they plan to overcome these challenges and what students can expect this year.

”We continue to face challenges, even though we are resilient,” said President of Paine College, Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones.

Some of those challenges include accreditation, bringing in students, and keeping them at the school, but the president says they have a plan.

“We have recruiters who go out across the CSRA, across Georgia and other parts of the country recruiting students, telling the story of Paine College,” said Jones.

She says they have brought enrollment up 20 percent since the spring semester, and with more students comes more upgrades to campus.

“One of the things that we’ll be doing is upgrading some of our facilities, replacing air conditioning and upgrading roofs and things like that,” said Jones.

The college is also adding extracurricular activities like a brand-new women’s golf team and restarting the choir.

MORE | How Biden student loan plan is playing at AU, elsewhere

It’s not just facility upgrades and new additions, they’re also giving students resources.

Through a partnership with Moolah Media, recording artist CeeLo Green, and the Board of Trustees, every student on a Pell Grant received a free tablet with connectivity.

A Member of the Board of Trustees and Alumni, J.R. Henderson, said: “Wherever the students are they can get their work done and they can stay connected with their teachers and their professors so they can accomplish whatever they need to accomplish.”

Jones says she is hopeful they can keep pushing education forward for 140 more years.

Freshman Brooklyn Collins said: “I think it’s amazing because it pushes students, and it allows some students that don’t have access to laptops and other technology to be able to push their education further.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
Cornell Thomas
Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder
Cynthia Wright
‘He took my child away’: Murder victim’s family speaks out
Columbia County School District bus
Student brings shock device to Columbia Middle School
From left: Cynthia Wright and Cornell Thomas
Augusta’s latest murder: What we know about victim, suspect

Latest News

I-TEAM UPDATE: Judge orders monkey tissue to be tested within 90 days
I-TEAM: Judge orders brain tissue to be tested
I-TEAM: Judge orders brain tissue to be tested
Paine College welcomes back students
Paine College welcomes back students
South Aiken Football
South Aiken football players greet local elementary students