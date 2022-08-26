Nonprofit blood center opens new donor site for Augusta patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been facing blood shortages for years, and in a community that’s a medical hub, we need more blood than the average city.

Our local donation numbers still haven’t fully bounced back to their pre-pandemic numbers. But a new player is joining the fight.

The non-profit blood center, The Blood Connection, is starting blood drives to help meet the need for Doctors Hospital.

Back in January, the I-TEAM showed you how critical the need is for O- and O+ blood and platelets. Eight months later, that same need is still here.

Blood shortages have been a global issue for quite some time, made worse by the pandemic.

During the summer, habits change, trauma cases ramp up, and blood supplies dip further. The local supply is feeling the pinch.

“We were approached and asked to come in and help stabilize the blood supply,” said Chief Press and Media Coordinator for The Blood Connection Katie Smithson.

The Blood Connection is a local non-profit community blood center serving Doctors Hospital of Augusta.

This is their first local blood drive.

“We’ve been in this region for a while. We’re no stranger to the Augusta region. We are thrilled to continue that partnership with this new partnership with Doctors Hospital of Augusta,” said Smithson.

The new player faces a familiar challenge.

“I think a lot of people hear us say there’s an urgent need for blood, there’s an urgent need, we need this many units or hospitals need this many,” she said.

Smithson says every number associated with blood is a person, a neighbor, and a family member who needs help.

One of those is Angielique Adams’ mother.

“My mom has been sick ever since I was in middle school, she’d been doing chemo treatments or infusions,” she said.

Without monthly transfusions, her mother might not survive.

“Just like the fact that the blood connection everything stays locally, so I know that with her getting transfusions is somebody here locally that saved her life,” she said.

To find a blood drive near you, visit Shepeard Blood.

