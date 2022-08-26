NASA’s Artemis to return to the moon 50 years after Apollo

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 50 years since the last Apollo mission landed humans on the moon.

NASA has a plan to go back, and the first step of the plan starts on Monday.

“That’s one small step for man… one giant leap for mankind.”

It’s been 54 years since Neil Armstrong said those iconic words and 50 years since the last lunar mission.

Now it’s time to return to the moon and this time, stay a little longer.

Stu McClung is a NASA engineer for the Orion Capsule, and he sat down with us on the Morning Mix to talk about the upcoming mission.

“Really the intent is to go and stay on the surface,” he said.

If the weather holds, NASA’s newest rocket, the Space Launch System or SLS, will launch this Monday from Kennedy Space Center.

“We’re doing it to test our systems and to make sure this vehicle performs as we expect it to,” said McClung.

That vehicle that he was referring to is the Orion Capsule which sits on top of the SLS.

The rocket will launch with about 8.5 million pounds of thrust. Once out of the atmosphere, Orion will detach from the main rocket and set a course for the moon.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.