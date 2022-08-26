Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

NASA’s Artemis to return to the moon 50 years after Apollo

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 50 years since the last Apollo mission landed humans on the moon.

NASA has a plan to go back, and the first step of the plan starts on Monday.

“That’s one small step for man… one giant leap for mankind.”

It’s been 54 years since Neil Armstrong said those iconic words and 50 years since the last lunar mission.

MORE | Our First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino tells us about space and the Artemis Mission!

Now it’s time to return to the moon and this time, stay a little longer.

Stu McClung is a NASA engineer for the Orion Capsule, and he sat down with us on the Morning Mix to talk about the upcoming mission.

“Really the intent is to go and stay on the surface,” he said.

If the weather holds, NASA’s newest rocket, the Space Launch System or SLS, will launch this Monday from Kennedy Space Center.

MORE | Nonprofit blood center opens new donor site for Augusta patients

“We’re doing it to test our systems and to make sure this vehicle performs as we expect it to,” said McClung.

That vehicle that he was referring to is the Orion Capsule which sits on top of the SLS.

The rocket will launch with about 8.5 million pounds of thrust. Once out of the atmosphere, Orion will detach from the main rocket and set a course for the moon.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
Cornell Thomas
Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder
Cynthia Wright
‘He took my child away’: Murder victim’s family speaks out
Columbia County School District bus
Student brings shock device to Columbia Middle School
From left: Cynthia Wright and Cornell Thomas
Augusta’s latest murder: What we know about victim, suspect

Latest News

What the Tech: Watch out for student loan scams
What the Tech: Watch out for student loan scams
What the Tech: Watch out for student loan scams
NASA’s Artemis to return to the moon 50 years after Apollo
NASA’s Artemis to return to the moon 50 years after Apollo
grovetown football
Under the Lights: Greenbrier vs. Grovetown