More political heavyweights hitting Georgia as midterms grow nearer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of Washington’s most influential political figures are coming to Atlanta over the next week, another sign Georgia continues remains at the center of the nation’s political universe.

On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be appearing with Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker at the Truth and Courage PAC conference. Dubbed the “Together for Truth” summit, the Republican Texas senator - who challenged Donald Trump in the 2018 GOP presidential primary - will appear at the event being held at Westin Buckhead.

Rich McCormick, who is challenging Democrat Bob Christian in Georgia’s open 6th congressional district, will also appear.

Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is seeking election this fall to his first full Senate term. The summit will also feature

On the other side of the aisle, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will appear at a private event on Sept. 1 at the Buckhead home of Ed and Judy Garland. Ed Garland is one of Atlanta’s most recognized personal injury and criminal defense attorneys.

The event will announced in a fundraising email from U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who represents Atlanta’s heavily Democratic 5th congressional district.

None of Georgia’s congressional midterms are considered battleground contests in this fall’s midterms, according to Dr. Benjamin Taylor, a political science professor at Kennesaw State University. That’s because the state’s congressional districts were redrawn late last year by a special General Assembly session to conform with 2020 U.S. census figures.

“This is a fairly uncompetitive general election this year, at least at the congressional level in metro Atlanta,” Taylor said. “The GOP legislature redrew [U.S. Reps.] Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux into the 7th district; McBath had represented the 6th district.

“Now, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion McBath is favored to win the 7th and McCormick is favored to win the 6th.”

Besides the battle between Warnock and Walker, Georgia’s other nationally watched race is for governor, where incumbent Brian Kemp is seeking reelection. Democrat Stacey Abrams, whom Kemp narrowly defeated in 2018′s open gubernatorial race, is challenging Kemp again this fall in her bid to become the nation’s first African-American female governor

