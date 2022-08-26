Submit Photos/Videos
Millions of Americans remain out of work due to long COVID, study finds

Study finds long COVID is keeping up to 4 million Americans out of work.
Study finds long COVID is keeping up to 4 million Americans out of work.(Robert Kneschke via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A new study has found that long COVID is preventing up to 4 million Americans from working.

The Brookings Institution estimates two to four million people are out of work due to long COVID, with 3 million full-time workers representing 1.8% of the entire U.S. civilian labor force.

The study said long COVID is a combination of symptoms that emerge months or even years after initially recovering from the virus.

People suffering from long COVID can face a range of symptoms that can make it challenging to work, including brain fog, anxiety, depression, fatigue and breathing problems.

The findings come as many industries struggle with severe labor shortages contributing to the worst inflation in four decades.

Brookings calls for government actions to ease the economic burden of long COVID, including better prevention and treatment and expanded paid sick leave.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

