Grovetown plans for new community center at old train depot

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the city of Grovetown continues to expand, they are looking to hold onto the town’s history.

One way they are doing that is by rebuilding a place that once held a huge piece of Grovetown’s history.

They will begin rebuilding the old train depot demolished in 1973. It has been a part of their city plans for years in the making.

Once used to take people to and from Atlanta by train, it will now serve as a way to honor Grovetown’s past.

“What we want to do with this location is we really want it to serve as a community center. We want it to be a place where people can come and rent it out for weddings, anniversaries, or birthday parties and event space. It’s also a place we will be utilizing for our city events as well. We’re very much looking forward to it’s a project that is near and dear to our hearts and were very excited to see this get done,” said City of Grovetown Public Information Jordan Johnson.

Johnson tells us within the next six months, they plan to start construction and look at around a year for completion. Its new location will be at the corner of Robinson and Railroad Avenue.

