Student charged in threat at Grovetown Middle School

Columbia County School District Police
Columbia County School District Police(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A middle school student has been detained and charged with making threats in Columbia County.

On Friday after an investigation into allegations of a threat, a student was detained and charged with terroristic threats and acts, after threatening to shoot the school and another student, the Columbia County School System said Friday afternoon.

MORE | Columbia County schools use virtual learning in a new way

“All responsible parties will also be held accountable according to the Columbia County School District Code of Conduct,” the district said in a statement. “Threats of any nature, especially against a school or students and staff, are not acceptable and will not be tolerated. We encourage parents to please speak to your children about the consequences of fake threats. Safety of students and staff is a top priority.”

The district encourages anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to contact a school administrator immediately or call the anonymous tip hotline at 706-541-3600.

Some other incidents this school year have also raised alarm in Columbia County:

