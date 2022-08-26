Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area.

She was reported missing Wednesday by her mother, Wanda Sumter, after relatives hadn’t heard from Anderson since Saturday.

DEVELOPING STORY

The mother told deputies this is unusual for Anderson, who normally has communication with her mother or other family members on a daily basis.

“We found out that she was missing from her oldest child’s father who suspected something was wrong because she never showed up to get her son for school,” said Anderson’s sister, Shadira Smothers. “I then received a call from her job and the school became worried.”

Smothers said she’d been told by her nephew that Anderson disappeared after an argument with Berry outside on Saturday night.

“Tony came back in the house,” Smothers said. “No one has seen her since. Tony claimed she ran off. The school, her job, family and friends know she would never abandon her four children.”

A Wagener police officer told deputies he’d spoken with several people, including to Berry by phone, about Anderson. The officer said Berry stated she had not been at the residence since Sunday and had left the children with him.

Three of the kids went to school on Monday but not Tuesday, according to deputies. By Wednesday, Sumter had found them and taken them to the sheriff’s headquarters.

The boyfriend didn’t wish to report Anderson as missing and told an officer “Krystal often does this,” a deputy wrote in an incident report.

Smothers said the location of Berry is unknown now, too.

When Aiken County deputies have tried to call Anderson and Berry, the calls have gone directly to voice mail.

The case has been turned over to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Agency’s criminal investigation division, according to the agency. Anyone with information about Anderson is urged to contact deputies at 803-648-6811.

