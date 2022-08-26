Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stationary boundary currently just to our south will begin to move northward and through the CSRA. The boundary will likely weaken and stall as it tries to move to the north. We’re expecting the heaviest rain along the boundary itself.

Rain and storms are impacting portions of the CSRA this afternoon but look to become more isolated after sunset, closer 8 pm. Afternoon highs stayed below average today in the mid-80s. Friday night football shouldn’t have any major issues aside from wet fields and benches, be sure to bring a towel if you’re going to be sitting in the stands.

Additional isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible over the weekend, especially in the afternoons with temps remaining below average in the mid to upper 80s. The wet pattern looks to continue into the early portion of the final week of August with below average temps wrapping up the month.

As we close out the month we’ll be heading into the peak of hurricane season, usually the 1st or 2nd week in September. As of now, there are two areas of development, one off the coast of Africa and the other in far eastern areas of the Caribbean Sea. One are has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days with the latter having a 30% chance. Both areas pose no risk to the CSRA at this time. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.