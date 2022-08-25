On Your Side: What can be used in Aiken County’s clear bag policy

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kickoff for week two of high school football is less than 24 hours away.

But for Aiken County parents, it’ll look a little different.

The school district says a clear bag policy will be in effect at all schools.

And it’s not just for football games. That policy applies to all Aiken County school athletic events.

The district says it’s a policy in effect for all home sporting events.

If you need to take a bag, here’s a look at what kind is acceptable.

A clear tote, a small clutch or purse, or even a Ziplock bag. It’s all in an effort to keep people attending the games safe.

If you do take a bag have a tape measure ready. Clear totes cannot be larger than 12 inches, by six inches, by 12 inches. Small bags or clutches cannot exceed four and a half inches by six and a half inches. Clear plastic bags cannot exceed a gallon size.

“This year we’re taking a renewed focus on safety and security, and this is just another layer in our layered approach to making safe schools and having safer games as well,” said Chief Officer for Operations and Student Services, Dr. Corey Murphy.

It’s important to note what kind of bags are not permitted. Backpacks, purses, patterned reusable shopping bags, or plastic bags and duffle bags are also on that list of not being accepted.

One drawing concern on social media is diaper bags.

But Murphy says people can put what they need in a gallon-size bag.

“Safety is not convenient and so we’re going to make a few sacrifices to ensure your safety overall at the ball game,” said Murphy.

The district says they will see how it goes at the games before completely revamping.

“Right now, with the games, it’s a simple operation and we have security personnel in place with schools, we have to revamp a little bit with how we are staffing our schools when we try to go to a more stringent security protocol,” he said.

Whether at a game or school, murphy says it’s part of having a worry-free year.

Parents, Aiken County schools say they will hand out clear plastic bags to anyone who needs them on Friday only.

After that, you’ll need to bring your own.

If you have a special bag for medical reasons, those will be allowed in.

School officials will just have to search through them before you go inside.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.