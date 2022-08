ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A Fulton County judge is holding a hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Gov. Brian Kemp’s effort to fight a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury.

The grand jury is investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

Watch a live stream of the hearing above.

