Tree falls on school bus during morning route in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was a scary moment for some Atlanta Public School students Thursday morning.

A tree fell on an APS bus while it was traveling on the 2200 block of Beecher Circle in southwest Atlanta, not far from Beecher Hills Elementary School.

According to Atlanta police, six children and the driver were on board at the time of the incident. A neighbor who rushed out of his home to help after he heard the crash said paramedics treated the driver for a few cuts on her face but other than that, no one was injured.

CBS46 has reached out to Atlanta Public Schools and the Atlanta Police Department for comment and more details. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.