Suspects arrested after 80-year-old woman robbed at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were looking for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery and assault of an 80-year-old woman at the Augusta Mall.

Brian Arnez Boggan, 46, and Verneka Patrice Ware, 48, both of Augusta, were arrested and charged with exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, armed robbery, possession of a firearm/knife during a crime, possession of a firearm by convicted felons, and aggravated assault.

According to the incident report, on June 21, deputies responded to the Augusta Mall in reference to an armed robbery in the Macy’s parking lot.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim. According to the report, she had a cut to the top left side of her head. She stated an unknown Black male robbed her at gunpoint, struck her in the head with a firearm, stole her purse, and threatened to shoot her.

The male was seen getting into the passenger seat of a Toyota Corolla.

During the investigation, investigators located and recovered the victim’s debit/credit cards on the 1700 block of Hicks Street in Ware’s bedroom.

On June 22, the victim stated an unknown person used her card at an Amoco gas station in Augusta, Ga.

On June 24, investigators returned to the gas station and reviewed video surveillance footage. The footage showed Ware and Boggan arriving at the gas station on June 21 around 3:59 p.m., hours after the incident.

