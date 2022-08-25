Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested the suspect in Augusta’s latest murder case the shooting of an overnight security guard on Fifth Street.

Members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division and crime suppression team along with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force arrested Cornell Thomas without incident in the 2300 block of Mims Road.

Thomas was wanted in connection with the murder of Cynthia Wright, whose body was found early Tuesday at 1150 Fifth St.

That’s the site of the distribution center for Union Agener Animal Health, which makes a product that increases milk production in cows.

Cynthia Wright (Contributed)

Wright’s family said she has four grown children and five grandchildren.

She worked nights and into the morning, and they believe she was shot the night before her body was found around 6 a.m.

The family said they don’t know the connection, if any, between Wright and Thomas, but that her car was taken after she was shot and was found later.

Cornell Thomas (Contributed)

Wright was the fourth local homicide victim in as many days. Earlier:

A deadly spring and summer

The CSRA has been enduring an outbreak of deadly crimes since at least mid-April. About 30 people have been slain or found dead under suspicious circumstances in communities large and small.

Among the cases:

