Student brings shock device to Columbia Middle School

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student on Thursday brought a personal defense device capable of emitting a low-voltage shock, officials said.

Columbia County School District police responded immediately to investigate and confiscated the device, the district reported.

“At no time was a threat made to students or staff,” the school district said in a statement. “Safety is a top priority and weapons of any kind are not tolerated or condoned on any school campus. Though the device was only capable of emitting a low-voltage shock, we want to reassure our parents that we take incidents such as these extremely seriously.”

The district said all parties responsible will be held accountable in accordance with the district’s code of conduct.

