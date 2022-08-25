Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Student brings shock device to Columbia Middle School

Columbia County School District bus
Columbia County School District bus(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student on Thursday brought a personal defense device capable of emitting a low-voltage shock, officials said.

Columbia County School District police responded immediately to investigate and confiscated the device, the district reported.

MORE | Aiken County schools implement clear bag policy for athletic events

“At no time was a threat made to students or staff,” the school district said in a statement. “Safety is a top priority and weapons of any kind are not tolerated or condoned on any school campus. Though the device was only capable of emitting a low-voltage shock, we want to reassure our parents that we take incidents such as these extremely seriously.”

The district said all parties responsible will be held accountable in accordance with the district’s code of conduct.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
From left: Cynthia Wright and Cornell Thomas
Augusta’s latest murder: What we know about victim, suspect
Verneka P. Ware, 48.
Woman arrested in Augusta Mall armed robbery
Cynthia Wright
‘He took my child away’: Murder victim’s family speaks out
Richard Roundtree
Sheriff Roundtree responds to recent deadly shootings in Augusta

Latest News

From left: Cynthia Wright and Cornell Thomas
Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder
Gabriel Cle Scott
Suspects sought in aggravated assault, other crimes
Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Jackson
Aiken sailor reflects on key role in nuclear submarine fleet
A tree fell on an Atlanta school bus Thursday morning.
Tree falls on school bus with children on board in southwest Atlanta