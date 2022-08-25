Reward may be withdrawn in ex-Aiken horse trainer’s slaying

CHESNEE, S.C. - A donor who anonymously offered a reward for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide case has asked for their money back.

Spartanburg County deputies said that in September 2021, the donor donated the $25,000 reward in hopes to find the suspect responsible for the death of former Aiken resident Martijn Stuurman.

Stuurman was found murdered at 211 Aldrich Road in Chesnee on June 13, 2021.

Deputies said that after a year of no credible leads, the donor has requested that the money be returned to them.

The investigation remains active.

Before residing in Spartanburg County, Stuurman had lived in Aiken County, where he was an established figure in the breeding and training of horses.

His relocation followed a bizarre incident in which the husband of his business partner was accused of sexually assaulting a horse and possession of child pornography.

That case involving Damian Connor grew out of a September 2019 case in which a forensic investigation of electronics unearthed evidence of the act with a horse on two separate occasions.

Deputies had been called to a residence and found a horse with its neck tied to a tree and legs tied together. The horse’s owner, Abigail Ronco — also Connor’s wife and Stuurman’s business partner — said she found the horse in that condition when she came out to the stable that morning.

Ronco was eventually charged with buggery, as well.

After the episode involving the horse and other assaults of horses in his care, Stuurman moved to Chesnee to start a new life.

Soon after his death, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies believed there was a potential person of interest in the Aiken area.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.