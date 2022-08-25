Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stationary boundary currently just to our south will begin to move northward and through the CSRA throughout the day today and Friday. The boundary will likely weaken and stall as it tries to move to the north. We’re expecting the heaviest rain along the boundary itself.

A few isolated showers remain possible tonight into Friday morning, but the first half of Friday looks to be mostly dry. Rain and storms look to become more scattered after lunchtime, closer to 3 or 4 pm, with afternoon highs below average in the mid-80s. Friday night football shouldn’t have any major issues aside from wet fields and benches, be sure to bring a towel if you’re going to be sitting in the stands.

Additional scattered showers will be possible over the weekend, especially into the afternoons, temps will remain below average in the mid to upper 80s. The wet pattern looks to continue into the final week of August with below average temps wrapping up the month.

Rain chances will remain in the isolated to widely scattered category heading through this weekend. (WRDW)

As we close out the month we’ll be heading into the peak of hurricane season, usually the 1st or 2nd week in September. As of now, there are two areas of development, one off the coast of Africa and the other in far eastern areas of the Caribbean Sea. Each system has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days and poses no risk to the CSRA at this time. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.