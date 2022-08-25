Columbia County’s pickleball classes are a smash hit

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and it’s taking Columbia County by storm.

Parks and rec is offering a new class and it’s booked for the fall. But what is the sport all about?

Michele Singletary is about to teach a new class.

“People are looking at ways to be active and get out, and it’s just the hottest new sport, and so people want to learn how to play,” she said.

She says the demand for Columbia County’s new adult pickleball class is so high that both classes filled up quickly.

“We’re just being overwhelmed with people requesting taking a fundamentals class and learning how to play the sport is growing like crazy,” said Singletary.

She gave us a quick lesson. Then Singletary and her husband played a game with us.

They both love pickleball.

“We were addicted right away, and so we went from trying to figure out what to do after the kids were all gone out of the house and in college to basically playing pickleball pretty much every day,” she said.

Our game was filled with a few beginner mistakes, but we caught on quickly.

The game was competitive.

“It’s fun, you’re active, you meet a lot of new people, and it’s getting you out of the house and social activity as well,” she said.

Singletary says that’s what pickleball is all about. She hopes to bring it back for another session in a few months.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.