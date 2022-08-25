Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets contain dairy allergen due to supplier error

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the ...
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the recipe.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with dairy allergies should avoid certain Chick-fil-A products for the moment.

The fast-food giant says some of its grilled nuggets and grilled filets contain a dairy allergen.

Officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the Chick-fil-A recipe.

This mistake is affecting locations nationwide.

The dairy item may not matter to most customers, but it poses a threat to people with related allergies.

Chick-fil-A says it is taking actions toward preventing a mistake like this from happening again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
From left: Cynthia Wright and Cornell Thomas
Augusta’s latest murder: What we know about victim, suspect
Verneka P. Ware, 48.
Woman arrested in Augusta Mall armed robbery
Cynthia Wright
‘He took my child away’: Latest murder victim’s family speaks out
Richard Roundtree
Sheriff Roundtree responds to recent deadly shootings in Augusta

Latest News

People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Trump search: Judge given proposed redactions to affidavit
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally as Democrats see opening
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach,...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary
A new proposal in L.A. could force hotels to offer vacant rooms to people experiencing...
Voters in Los Angeles will decide if the homeless can be housed in vacant hotel rooms