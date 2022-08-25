Augusta University graduate shares experience with college debt

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lots of students are feeling a little less financial pressure after the president’s plan to forgive student debt.

Even though students are excited about the break, they still have questions about it all.

How much relief depends on a couple of things.

Many who are excited are still worried about what the relief will do to their taxes if they meet the requirements.

“Through the last few months when there’s been talk of it, but no decided decision, I really had anxiety about it this entire time,” said Destany Ware.

She is 1 of 40 million Americans relieved to have some funds forgiven.

“Looking at my starting amount of $32,000 isn’t so intimidating anymore,” she said.

Under Biden’s plan, a student could get $10,000 subtracted from what they owe and $20,000 if they received a Pell grant.

For more information, visit the U.S. Department of Education

She’s been making payments for years and says the loans were never a part of her plan.

“I was not planning to take out loans. I had several scholarships and stuff that was going to pull me through for the most part,” she said.

College is expensive, especially for a family with five kids.

Ware went to a small college where the loan was manageable. When she transferred to the University of Georgia for graduate school, her anxiety rose alongside the price tag.

“They were only able to offer me like 20 percent of my total tuition bill. I really had to dig into savings. I worked two jobs throughout grad school and took full-time hours,” she said.

Around 8 million borrowers may be eligible to get relief immediately because the U.S. Department of Education has their income information already.

“I really feel like I’ll be able to establish myself as a professional and savings before I have to really worry about paying off what got me here,” said Ware.

But her anxiety remains.

“I am a little worried about it, especially from being an employee now and working professional, the tax side of it, what my tax reimbursements will look like that knowing I do have student loans,” said Ware.

