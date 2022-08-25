Augusta continues to see a decline in unemployment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in July, a drop from a year ago, when the rate was 4.3 percent.

It’s also a decline of three-tenths of a percent from the previous month, according to state Labor Commissioner ark Butler.

There was a decline in unemployment rates across the state in July.

The labor force decreased in Augusta by 773 and ended the month with 265,657. That number went down by 1,835 when compared to July of 2021.

Augusta finished the month with 256,527 employed residents. That number increased by 18 over the month and rose by 418 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Augusta ended July with 242,500 jobs. That number increased by 700 from June to July and rose by 4,700 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims went up by 35 percent in Augusta in July. When compared to last July, claims were down by about 38 percent.

