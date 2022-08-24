Submit Photos/Videos
Alaysia Scott
Alaysia Scott
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 16-year-old who’s been labeled a habitual runaway remains missing after last being seen months ago in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help finding Alaysia Scott, who was last seen around 1 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Springhill Suites on Marks Church Road.

She was wearing a black Adidas bottoms, a black tank top with white stripes and black Crocs.

She’s about 5 feet 0 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Investigator Sylvester at 706-821-1048.

Authorities say she’s a repeat runaway, and we’ve reported in her in the past.

