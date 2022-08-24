Teams spend a day volunteering for CSRA nonprofits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time in three years, the United Way of the CSRA held an in-person campaign kickoff event.

It happened Friday morning ahead of the annual Project Serve day of service on the same day.

This year, United Way set an ambitious goal to raise $2.4 million to help meet the continued demands in the community, according to Brittany W. Burnett, president and CEO.

Last year, the United Way of the CSRA used the funds to help support 38 programs at 25 different non-profits throughout the CSRA.

In 2021, United Way of the CSRA impacted the lives of more than 253,000 people through investments in targeted programs and community partnerships.

“Our community needs United Way, our strong partnerships, and ability to mobilize resources to help solve complex problems in the CSRA,” Burnett said. “But United Way also needs our community’s support in order to make lasting change on the issues that matter most in our region.”

Focus areas of the United Way include childhood success, youth success, workforce development and access to resources.

After the campaign goal was announced, more than 250 volunteers went out into the community to complete various projects at nonprofits, while other volunteers made no-sew fleece blankets to be distributed to those in need.

“Participating in the United Way of the CSRA’s Project Serve Day gave my co-workers and me a chance to connect outside of work and improve working relationships,” said 18-year United Way volunteer Keisha Martin, who works at Savannah River Mission Completion.

She and several co-workers volunteered at Family Promise of Augusta, an agency that empowers homeless and low-income families to achieve sustainable independence.

“It is humbling to know that a small team of selfless individuals can come together to make a lasting impact on an organization that is making big impacts in our community,” Martin said.

How to help

To give, visit www.uwcsra.org or text UWCSRA to 40403. You can also participate in your company’s workplace giving campaign.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.