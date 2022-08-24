SRS, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs in coming days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Savannah River Site

AIKEN, S.C. - A recruitment fair is planned Friday to fill engineering and project controls positions at the Savannah River Site.

The event will be hosted by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions – operations and management contractor at the Department of Energy complex – from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the University of South Carolina Aiken Student Activity Center.

SRNS representatives will provide information and recruit and assess potential applicants.

Participants can register by visiting the SRNS website or by clicking on the following link: SRNS Career Fair Registration.

“When you think of SRS, you often don’t realize how much engineering and project controls keep the site running optimally and safely. These professionals play a crucial role towards maintaining and enhancing our national security and defense missions and — at the same time — can offer a long and beneficial career,” said SRNS Talent Acquisition Manager Bryan Ortner.

Event recruiters seek engineering personnel with the following skills: chemical/process, civil/structural, electrical/power/high voltage, instrumentation and controls, distributed control systems, manufacturing, materials acquisition/commercial grade dedication, fire protection, software development, mechanical (heating, ventilation and air conditioning/pressure protection/finite element analysis), nuclear criticality and safety basis.

Personnel are also sought with project controls skills in earned value management systems, project scheduling, project estimating and project costing.

Augusta Transit Management to host career fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta Transit Management, also known as RATP Dev USA and the service provider for Augusta Transit, will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at 2844 Regency Blvd.

Individuals with a Class A or B commercial driver’s license with passenger endorsement are encouraged to apply. Successful applicants will be offered bus operator positions on-the-spot, a sign-up bonus, and benefits.

“Augusta Transit is committed to enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors in Richmond County through providing sustainable and safe transit services,” the city said in a statement.

U.S. Forest Service

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The U.S. Forest Service is recruiting realty specialists, land surveyors and survey technicians.

These positions offer a rewarding opportunity to learn and gain experience with land activities and other natural resources administrative functions.

Applications are only accepted through www.usajobs.gov. Employment start dates vary.

Visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage, fs.usda.gov/fsjobs, to learn more about career opportunities, benefits, hiring events, and resources to help with the application process.

