Savannah Bananas announce they will play Banana Ball year round

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas announced they will play Banana Ball year round in Savannah and around the country Wednesday.

It’s one of the biggest announcements from the Savannah Bananas in the franchise’s history as the team is taking their Banana Ball concept and making it a full time thing.

The team is leaving the Coastal Plain League after seven years and just three weeks after winning their second consecutive league title.

Now the team will play a schedule ranging from Feb. through Sept. with games here in Savannah and across the country.

Team owner Jesse Cole says this move gives the team a lot of freedom in their plans and schedule- and a chance to play in front of Banana fans all over.

“With that freedom, we can go to 10,000 seat stadiums, 12,000 seat stadiums. We can go to major league stadiums where we can really take care of the fans. So I think they’re going to see a lot more games in the future, and a lot more iconic stadiums, a lot more markets, and also playing in savannah not just in the hottest months of the summer, but also in the spring and the fall,” Jesse Cole said.

So far this year the team has played 35 games at Grayson Stadium. Cole estimates they’ll play about that many, if not more, moving forward.

