Richmond County deputies seek man accused of making terroristic threats

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted for a terroristic threats and acts incident.

Deputies describe Hussein McKinney, 36, as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. McKinney has black hair and brown eyes.

They provided a photo of him, as well.

He’s been in California but could have traveled back to Augusta.

Anyone with information, contact Investigator Ron Sylvester or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

