Repeat runaway remains missing after several months

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 16-year-old who’s been labeled a habitual runaway remains missing after last being seen months ago in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help finding Alaysia Scott, who was last seen around 1 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Springhill Suites on Marks Church Road.

She was wearing a black Adidas bottoms, a black tank top with white stripes and black Crocs.

She’s about 5 feet 0 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 706-821-1048.

Authorities say she’s a repeat runaway, and we’ve reported in her in the past.

