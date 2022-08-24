Submit Photos/Videos
President Biden announces student loan pause and forgiveness plan

(Pixabay)
By Clare Allen
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a sigh of relief for millions of Americans struggling to pay back student loan debt.

Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced his plan that will, among other things, cut payments in half.

We spent the day at Augusta University where we broke the news to some students who hadn’t heard yet.

And they were happy to hear it, but this doesn’t just affect current students. Not everyone is happy about it.

Even before Wednesday, the Biden Administration has already canceled nearly $32 billion in student loan debt.

Biden’s new plan applies to all federal student loan borrowers.

The amount of debt canceled depends on your income and if you received a Pell Grant to attend college.

Single borrowers, who make less than $125,000, and married couples, who make less than $250,000, without a Pell Grant will have up to $10,000 forgiven.

If you did receive a Pell Grant, it knocks out $20,000 of your student loan debt.

Some of the Augusta University students we talked to today say this is a huge weight lifted off their shoulders.

“I’m happy, you know, I’m pretty sure a lot of other kids that struggle financially are happy too,” said Augusta University Sophomore, Jason Boyd.

For more information, visit the U.S. Department of Education website.

