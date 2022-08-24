‘MOMS Club’ offers support, encouragement for local mothers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is now a new organization for women made by women that offers community support and fun for them and their kids.

We caught up with the group to find out how you can catch the next event

“We’re just a small group of women who find support and connection with each other,” said Kelley Bratcher, president of the Evans chapter.

‘MOMS’ stands for ‘moms offering moms support.’

She’s a mother of two.

“It can be tough some days. There’s ups and downs, and this group offers a lot of support,” she said.

Bratcher discovered this club after moving to the area a few years ago.

“Didn’t know anybody, didn’t know the area at all, I don’t have family here, so this group has been crucial to making me feel welcomed and settled in the area,” said Bratcher.

She says that’s the goal of the group. Many of the women here are new moms going through the same challenges. Bratcher hopes this club can allow them to help each other.

“For moms, it can sometimes be really isolating to be a stay-at-home mom, and this is a great way to get out and connect with the community,” she said.

They do that through different activities, like playdates, service projects, and more.

“It’s just a really great experience for moms to get support and connect with each other, and kids get to play at the same time,” she said.

In this club, trips to the park aren’t just for the kids, they’re for the moms too.

Bratcher says they’re an open club. If you’re interested in checking them out, they’re hosting a meet and greet on Tuesday at 9 a.m at the Columbia County Library Park.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.