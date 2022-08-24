Kemp allots $125M in federal money for school health centers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is allotting $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers.

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The state Department of Education will give out grants of up to $1 million apiece to start health centers.

They’ll care for students, and in some cases, community members. A spokesperson for Kemp says $1 million will cover startup costs and three years of operations.

