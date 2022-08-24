James Brown Arena, Bell Auditorium see best year ever

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2021-22 fiscal year was the most successful in the history of the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium, according to management.

More than 161,000 guests visited the venues for concerts, stage productions, comedy and family events. The lineup included Jamey Johnson & Whiskey Myers, Beyond Van Gogh, Gabriel Iglesias, the Harlem Globetrotters, Parker McCollum, Billy Strings, Augusta Blues Festival, Santana and Theo Von.

“We’ve had an extremely successful budget year, not only from a financial perspective, but from the quality of content coming to Augusta, and the community’s support for the events,” said Cedric Johnson, chairman of the Augusta-Richmond Coliseum Authority.

The authority governs the venues that are collectively known as the Augusta Entertainment Complex, while OVG360 provides venue management services.

Johnson said officials will continue to move toward expanding the Bell Auditorium’s offerings and building a new arena.

Coming attractions include Dustin Lynch, Koe Wetzel, Charlie Wilson, Paw Patrol, Ray LaMontagne, Smokey Robinson, Kicks99 Guitar Pull, Casting Crowns, Disney on Ice and Lindsey Buckingham.

