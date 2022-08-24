Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

James Brown Arena, Bell Auditorium see best year ever

James Brown Arena
James Brown Arena(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2021-22 fiscal year was the most successful in the history of the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium, according to management.

More than 161,000 guests visited the venues for concerts, stage productions, comedy and family events. The lineup included Jamey Johnson & Whiskey Myers, Beyond Van Gogh, Gabriel Iglesias, the Harlem Globetrotters, Parker McCollum, Billy Strings, Augusta Blues Festival, Santana and Theo Von.

MORE | Augusta’s new library chief aims for equity, community focus

“We’ve had an extremely successful budget year, not only from a financial perspective, but from the quality of content coming to Augusta, and the community’s support for the events,” said Cedric Johnson, chairman of the Augusta-Richmond Coliseum Authority.

The authority governs the venues that are collectively known as the Augusta Entertainment Complex, while OVG360 provides venue management services.

Johnson said officials will continue to move toward expanding the Bell Auditorium’s offerings and building a new arena.

Coming attractions include Dustin Lynch, Koe Wetzel, Charlie Wilson, Paw Patrol, Ray LaMontagne, Smokey Robinson, Kicks99 Guitar Pull, Casting Crowns, Disney on Ice and Lindsey Buckingham.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta that left one dead.
3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
Verneka P. Ware, 48.
Woman arrested in Augusta Mall armed robbery
Evans Middle School
Evans teacher accused of improper conversation with former student
Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
Suspect caught after midtown Atlanta shooting spree

Latest News

Job candidates are encouraged to attend Savannah River Nuclear Solutions’ Engineering and...
SRS, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs in coming days
The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the...
S.C. workers quitting their jobs at a near-record rate
Gas prices continue to dive in the CSRA, but will it last?
Augusta University
Ga. college degrees boost pay by $1M over a lifetime, study finds