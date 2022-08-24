Caregiver accused of cheating local client out of $15,172

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An elderly Martinez woman’s caregiver has been arrested on charges that she used her client’s checks to overpay herself by several thousand dollars.

Carol Ann Dixon was booked Thursday into Columbia County jail in connection with a case reported several weeks ago in Martinez.

The 73-year-old victim is disabled and had been cared for by Dixon since January 2021, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s family said Dixon told the victim she was going to break away from her employer and form her own company, taking the victim with her as a client, according to deputies. When Dixon’s employer found out, she contacted the victim’s family and told them to be suspicious.

The family began doing research and soon discovered Dixon was passing extra checks for the victim to sign, “unbeknownst to her what she was signing,” according to a report from deputies.

The victim told deputies she trusted Dixon and thought the checks were written out for the care provided.

“She stated that she was aghast to find out that the extra checks were written out to Mrs. Dixon,” a deputy wrote in a report.

The victim’s family said they confronted Dixon about it and she blamed her employer, stating that the employer forced her do it, according to deputies.

The victim said she was originally was going to let Dixon work it off, “since she was a good caretaker,” a deputy wrote, but “Dixon kept coming up with excuses so she was let go.”

The victim’s family stated that in 2021, Dixon was overpaid $5,772 and in 2022 she was overpaid $9,400 for a combined total of $15,172.

Dixon is charged with exploitation and intimidation of elderly persons, according to jail records.

