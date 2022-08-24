Suspect named in Augusta’s latest deadly shooting

Breaking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have released the name of the suspect being sought in Tuesday’s fatal shooting on Fifth Street.

Cornell Thomas, 32, is being sought in connection with the shooting around 6 a.m. Tuesday at 1150 Fifth St. that claimed the life of 43-year-old Cynthia Wright.

He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds, Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Walter McNeil or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman Tuesday morning became Augusta’s third victim of a fatal shooting since Saturday.

Deputies responded to 1150 Fifth Street around 6 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the location, crime tape was set up around the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center.

Deputies say they found a woman who was shot at least one time.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office responded a short time later and said the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene at 7:50 a.m.

Coroner Mark Bowen identified her as 43-year-old Cynthia Wright, of the 2000 block of Garr Drive in Augusta. An autopsy has been scheduled.

At 5:11 p.m., deputies said: “We have not made an arrest in this case. The investigation is still ongoing and our personnel are working diligently to bring this case to a close.”

Officials say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, but there is no suspect information available at this time.

It’s been a deadly past few days across the CSRA, with two fatal shootings over the weekend and a man dying after a fight in Evans.

Augusta shootings

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots at the Circle K gas station at 2574 Tobacco Road on Sunday.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least one time. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and later died from his injuries at 12:50 p.m.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Samuel DeWayne Jackson, of the 100 block of Telfair Street.

Deputies said they arrested and charged Donald Gross, 61, on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of the crime.

And another shooting on Saturday took place at a home in the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle just before 2:45 a.m.

When deputies got to the scene, they found one man dead with a gunshot wound. He was identified as 29-year-old Nakendrick Dewayne Glover of the 2400 block of Amsterdam Drive.

There’s no word on whether a suspect has been arrested in the investigation.

Fatal fight in Columbia County

On Monday afternoon, deputies were sent to investigate a report of a fight in progress at 206 Evans Lake Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found 61-year-old Howard Winning unresponsive in the bathroom . He was ultimately pronounced dead.

Anthony Burns, 41, was taken into custody. Burns has been charged with murder and was held with no bond, according to deputies.

A deadly spring and summer

The CSRA has been enduring an outbreak of deadly crimes since at least mid-April. About 30 people have been slain or found dead under suspicious circumstances in communities large and small.

Among the cases:

