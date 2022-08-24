Atlanta Falcons now valued at $4 billion, Forbes report says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Falcons franchise is now worth $4 billion, according to a new report from Forbes.

The Falcons are ranked No. 16 out of the 32 teams in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys are ranked No. 1 and the New England Patriots are ranked No. 2, and are the most successful and winningest NFL team of the last 30 years, winning six Super Bowls and playing in a total of 10.

The Cowboys, owned by Jerry Jones, also hosted Super Bowl 45 and hosted multiple national events during the last several years. It is the 16th consecutive year the franchise has topped the list, according to Forbes officials.

According to the report, analysts “determine team value” look at equity plus net debt and add economics (including non-NFL revenue that accrues to the team’s owner) of the team’s stadium but not the value of the stadium real estate itself.

While Mercedes Benz Stadium hosts eight Falcons home games during the regular season each year, it also is host to a number of events in Atlanta annually, including concerts, entertainment and the Atlanta Soccer Team United FC. In February 2019, the New England Patriots won Super Bowl 53 which was played at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Atlanta was chosen as one of 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The host cities were announced during a nationally televised hour-long broadcast. The tournament will be played with 48 teams and, for the first time, will be held across three nations: the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The Atlanta Falcons hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday ahead of their preseason finale scheduled for Saturday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Falcons lost 24-16 to the lowly New York Jets in their second preseason game and will hope to rebound on Saturday.

