Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken County schools implement clear bag policy for athletic events

(WVLT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In an effort to improve and advance security measures, Aiken County Public School District will implement a clear bag policy for all home athletic events.

The district says this procedure will enhance safety and speed up the screening process.

A clear bag is not required for small items such as keys, wallets, cell phones, credit cards, or cash. Spectators should carry those items in a pocket, according to school officals.

The district says prohibited items include weapons, drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and electronic cigarettes.

“If an individual cannot utilize a clear bag due to medical concerns, they will be required to speak with a designated gate administrator, and the medical bag will be subject to search. All non-medical items must be placed in a clear bag in accordance with district guidelines,” said Communications Coordinator Ashley M. Bodine in a statement.

Procedure:

ACPSD Clear Bag Procedure
ACPSD Clear Bag Procedure(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta that left one dead.
3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
Verneka P. Ware, 48.
Woman arrested in Augusta Mall armed robbery
Evans Middle School
Evans teacher accused of improper conversation with former student
Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
Suspect caught after midtown Atlanta shooting spree

Latest News

Agriculture
After Wilkes County fish kill, Riverkeeper urges stricter ag rules
Augusta University
How Biden student loan plan is playing at AU, elsewhere
James Brown Arena
James Brown Arena, Bell Auditorium see best year ever
From left: Alexis Van Guilder and Alaysia Scott
Richmond and Columbia counties search for missing teens