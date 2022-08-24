Aiken County schools implement clear bag policy for athletic events

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In an effort to improve and advance security measures, Aiken County Public School District will implement a clear bag policy for all home athletic events.

The district says this procedure will enhance safety and speed up the screening process.

A clear bag is not required for small items such as keys, wallets, cell phones, credit cards, or cash. Spectators should carry those items in a pocket, according to school officals.

The district says prohibited items include weapons, drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and electronic cigarettes.

“If an individual cannot utilize a clear bag due to medical concerns, they will be required to speak with a designated gate administrator, and the medical bag will be subject to search. All non-medical items must be placed in a clear bag in accordance with district guidelines,” said Communications Coordinator Ashley M. Bodine in a statement.

Procedure:

ACPSD Clear Bag Procedure (WRDW)

