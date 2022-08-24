Aiken County school leaders discuss renovations, projects for growth

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are 41 public schools in the Aiken County Public School District.

Some are closer than others. Wagener-Salley High School still has the same building from the 1930s and needs some renovation.

“Some of our buildings are aging out, and we need to have quality educational spaces,” said Aiken County’s Chief Officer of Operations & Student Services Dr. Corey Murphy.

They found it was cheaper to build a new 150,000-square-foot facility at a new location than to try and repair the damage.

“We look at the condition of the facility. Is it worth trying to refurbish? Or is it time to completely replace the structure,” he asked.

Along with revamping the old, he says they’re faced with creating new spaces for a growing district.

“I have a high school as small as 230 students, and one is just topped out in 1,750, and still growing every single day as we count,” he said.

They’re building new schools in high-growth areas like North Augusta with the Highland Springs K-8 project, but they know they’re going to need even more space.

“Towards the west side of the county itself, we’re getting a lot of growth,” said Murphy.

While they are still in a teacher deficit, they are focused on the future.

“What’s next is getting a definitive projection of where the county is growing and what we need to do to be ready for the next 10 years,” he said.

Board members say the plans center around what is best for students.

Dr. John Bradley, board chair, said: “Rather than to go through the pains of trying to move students from one part of the county to another, and rezoning and all that, that creates major problems for parents. We like to be proactive and build classrooms ahead to keep pace with growth without having overcrowded schools.”

Wagener-Salley High School is set to be completed by 2024.

Board members also approved a $1.1 million budget to purchase portable security detectors for random searches in large crowds like football games or graduation. Those should be in place in September.

