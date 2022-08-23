Woman injured in 5th Street shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened early Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to the 1100 block of 5th Street around 6 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Deputies say they located a woman who was shot at least one time.
Investigators are on the scene and no further information is available at this time.
We are sending a News 12 crew to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.
CRIME | 4 charged in suspicious Screven County fire death
Recent shootings in our area...
Two people died in Augusta shootings this past weekend.
The sheriff’s office responded to a report of gunshots at the Circle K gas station at 2574 Tobacco Road on Sunday.
When deputies got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least one time. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and later died from his injuries at 12:50 p.m.
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Samuel DeWayne Jackson of the 100 block of Telfair Street.
Deputies said they arrested and charged Donald Gross, 61, on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of the crime.
The Saturday shooting took place at a home in the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle just before 2:45 a.m.
When deputies got to the scene, they found one man dead with a gunshot wound.
CRIME | Man dead after fight at Columbia County residence
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.