Woman injured in 5th Street shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of 5th Street around 6 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Deputies say they located a woman who was shot at least one time.

Investigators are on the scene and no further information is available at this time.

We are sending a News 12 crew to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

Recent shootings in our area...

Two people died in Augusta shootings this past weekend.

The sheriff’s office responded to a report of gunshots at the Circle K gas station at 2574 Tobacco Road on Sunday.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least one time. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and later died from his injuries at 12:50 p.m.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Samuel DeWayne Jackson of the 100 block of Telfair Street.

Deputies said they arrested and charged Donald Gross, 61, on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of the crime.

The Saturday shooting took place at a home in the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle just before 2:45 a.m.

When deputies got to the scene, they found one man dead with a gunshot wound.

