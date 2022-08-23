Submit Photos/Videos
Woman arrested in Augusta Mall armed robbery

Verneka P. Ware, 48.
Verneka P. Ware, 48.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were looking for a woman in connection to an armed robbery at the Augusta Mall.

On Tuesday, 48-year-old Verneka P. Ware was arrested and charged with exploration of an elderly or disabled person, armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, possession of a firearm by convicted felons, and aggravated assault.

According to the incident report, on June 21, deputies responded to the Augusta Mall in reference to an armed robbery in the Macy’s parking lot.

MORE | Suspects sought in aggravated assault, other crimes

Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim. She stated an unknown Black male robbed her at gunpoint, struck her in the head with the firearm, and stole her purse.

During the investigation, investigators located and recovered the suspect’s debit/credit cards on the 1700 block of Hicks Street in Ware’s bedroom.

On June 22, the victim stated an unknown person used her stolen card at an Amoco gas station in Augusta, Ga.

Verneka Ware, 49.
Verneka Ware, 49.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

On June 24, investigators returned to the gas station and reviewed video surveillance footage. The footage showed Ware and an unknown Black male arrive at the gas station on June 21 around 3:59 p.m., hours after the robbery incident.

