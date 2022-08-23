Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WIC program to distribute ‘debit cards’ for participants

The WIC program will be distributing "debit cards" that participants can use to shop.
The WIC program will be distributing "debit cards" that participants can use to shop.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WIC program is making it easier to buy WIC-approved foods.

Starting on Aug. 29, WIC participants will no longer have to use paper vouchers to purchase WIC-approved foods.

“So the actual card, like I said, is very similar to a debit card. Participants will receive the card, the cards will be loaded automatically every month. So participants will receive their card and they’re able to go to a WIC-approved vendor, where they can buy their food items,” Teresa Graham, director of nutrition and WIC services, said.

Graham said many of the participants are very excited about getting their own e-WIC card.

“They’ll be able to go shopping, check out and use their card. Just swipe it. So it’ll be quicker and easier,” Graham said.

Every WIC participant should have their card by Oct. 22. Once you have the card, funds will be loaded automatically every month.

“Be patient with us, because it’s a process. It’s going to take us about three months to transition and phase all the families in to get the new card,” Graham said.

If you received a paper voucher at your last appointment, your e-WIC card will be available at the next appointment.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta that left one dead.
3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released
Evans Middle School
Evans teacher accused of improper conversation with former student
Verneka P. Ware, 48.
Woman arrested in Augusta Mall armed robbery
Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
Suspect caught after midtown Atlanta shooting spree
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Name released for driver killed in Aiken County crash

Latest News

Student health
Kemp allots $125M in federal money for school health centers
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Police consider enhancing safety protocols after deadly shooting near Orangeburg campuses
Dr. Corey Murphy
Aiken County school leaders discuss renovations, projects for growth
Aiken County school leaders discuss renovations, projects for growth
Aiken County school leaders discuss renovations, projects for growth
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting