S.C. workers quitting their jobs at a near-record rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says workers are continuing to quit their jobs at near record pace in the “Great Resignation.”

The agency on Tuesday released a preliminary look at June’s data.

“These figures show yet another month of a hot job market in which employers are eager to hire and workers are considering multiple options,” the agency said in a statement.

“June’s reading of 82,000 quits is tied for the second highest on record,” said the agency’s labor market information director, Bryan Grady.

“At least 80,000 people have left their job every month in 2022, a figure we had only seen once before. While the number of hires and job openings are slightly down, it is important to note that these changes are not statistically significant and both hires and job openings continue to greatly exceed the number of quits.”

South Carolina workers continue their high rate of job turnover. (SCDEW)

Earlier this year, the department reported a record breaking 90,000 South Carolina workers had quit their jobs in March.

Tuesday’s data shows that hiring slowed slightly in June, dropping from 117,000 in May to 108,000. This also came with a drop in job openings, falling from 179,000 in May to 167,000 in June. In the same time period 81,000 workers left their jobs in May, up to 82,000 in June.

Earlier this year, the department had said workers are seeking higher wages and a shortage of labor in multiple industries is driving pay up.

“South Carolina’s job market continues to be supportive of a dynamic, growing economy,” agency Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

